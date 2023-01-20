Home Sport Tennis

Australian Open 2023: Medvedev knocked out by 'thrilled' Sebastian Korda

Medvedev was a losing finalist at the last two Australian Opens, to Novak Djokovic in 2021 and then in a demoralising five-set defeat 12 months ago against Rafael Nadal after leading by two sets.

Published: 20th January 2023 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

Sebastian Korda, right, of the U.S. is congratulated by Daniil Medvedev of Russia following their third round match at the Australian Open .(Photo | AP)

By AFP

MELBOURNE: Sebastian Korda stunned two-time losing finalist Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open on Friday, adding the Russian to a growing list of top seeds crashing out early.

The 31st-ranked American, son of 1998 Australian Open champion Petr Korda, blasted past the seventh seed 7-6 (9/7), 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) on Rod Laver Arena to race into the last 16.

Korda's upset teed up a clash with Polish 10th seed Hubert Hurkacz -- who battled past Canada's Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (7/3), 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3 -- for a place in the quarter-finals.

"An unbelievable match, I sort of knew what I had to do and I stuck with it even when I was going up and down with the emotions," said the 22-year-old Korda, adding that his game plan was "just go for it".

"I'm thrilled right now, I played amazing."

Medvedev was a losing finalist at the last two Australian Opens, to Novak Djokovic in 2021 and then in a demoralising five-set defeat 12 months ago against Rafael Nadal after leading by two sets.

He was attempting to become only the fourth man in the Open era to reach three consecutive Melbourne Park finals after Djokovic, Mats Wilander and Ivan Lendl.

But that quest is now over as he joined defending champion Nadal, second seed Casper Ruud and eighth seed Taylor Fritz as high-profile first-week casualties at the season-opening Grand Slam.

Djokovic remains in the hunt for a 10th title, but has a hamstring injury and confessed on Thursday he was "worried" it could derail his tournament.

Korda displayed his credentials when he pushed Djokovic to the brink in the Adelaide International final this month, earning a championship point before the Serb rallied to win in three close sets.

The Florida native bounced back to claim a pair of victories in Melbourne against Cristian Garin and Yosuke Watanuki before meeting former world number one Medvedev.

Korda started aggressively, earning four break points in an 11-minute opening game before putting one away to take an early edge.

The Russian had minor treatment on his right hand at the changeover before Korda consolidated for 2-0.

The American dominated from the baseline in some lung-busting rallies and broke again for 4-1, before the Russian came roaring back with two breaks to level it up at 4-4.

It went to a thrilling tiebreak with Korda converting on his third set point after an 85-minute slugfest.

Korda, coached by former Czech star Radek Stepanek, broke early again in the second set with Medvedev having no answers this time.

He began the third in the same vein, breaking immediately as the Russian wilted under the onslaught.

Medvedev again rallied to take it to another tiebreak before exiting the tournament at the earliest stage since 2018.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Australian Open 2023 Daniil Medvedev Sebastian Korda
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp