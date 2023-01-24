Home Sport Tennis

Bopanna-Mirza move to Australian Open mixed doubles semifinal

MELBOURNE: The Indian team of Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza moved to the Australian Open mixed doubles semifinals without moving a sinew as they got a walk over from Jelena Ostapenko and David Vega Hernandez here on Tuesday.

The Indian team has not yet dropped a set in the mixed team competition.

They now await the winner of the quarterfinal between the pairs of third seeded Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski and Taylor Townsend and Jamie Murray.

Bopanna and his partner Mathew Ebden, seeded 10th, had made a first round exit from the men's doubles event, while Mirza and her Kazkah partner Anna Danilina had lost in the women's doubles second round.

Ramkumar Ramanathan and his Mexican partner Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni had also made first round exits.

Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and N Sriram Balaji had reached the second round before bowing out. No Indian featured in men's singles competition.

