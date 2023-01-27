Home Sport Tennis

Title eludes Sania in last Grand Slam

Coming into her final Major tournament, Sania had three women's doubles and as many mixed doubles trophies in her cabinet.

Published: 27th January 2023 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2023 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

India's Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza in the mixed doubles final against Brazil's Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE:  Sania Mirza will end her career with six Grand Slam titles after failing to win the Australian Open mixed doubles trophy with compatriot Rohan Bopanna here on Friday.

Unseeded Bopanna and Sania lost 6-7(2) 2-6 to Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Mataos in the final at Rod Laver Arena.

The 42-year-old Bopanna has one French Open mixed doubles title to his credit.

TAGS
Sania Mirza Grand Slam Australian Open Rohan Bopanna
