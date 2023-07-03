Good chance of 'Just Stop Oil disruption' at Wimbledon, says Andy Murray

By IANS

LONDON: Former world no. 1 British player Andy Murray believes that it is highly likely that the Just Stop Oil protesters will cause significant disruptions to Wimbledon 2023.

Wimbledon has already warned players not to tackle protesters like English cricketer Jonny Bairstow as the threat of Just Stop Oil activists looms.

Just Stop Oil protesters, who advocate for the end to all new coal, oil, and gas projects in the UK, have caused disruptions at several prominent sporting events nationwide, which include the World Snooker Championship and the Premiership Rugby final this year.

Most recently, a group of protesters invaded the pitch during England's second Test against Australia at Lord's, where Bairstow tackled a protester and carried him away.

Murray said he agrees with Just Stop Oil’s cause in calling for the UK Government to stop licensing all new oil, gas and coal projects but suggested that the protesters should explore alternative means to ensure their message is effectively communicated.

"I think there is probably a good chance of something happening here. I was talking about it with my family the other day. I don't know if somebody ran onto the court and came towards you, what your reaction would be to that because you don’t know who it is or what they are doing or why they are doing it." Murray was quoted by Eurosport.

"I didn’t see what Jonny Bairstow did, but it could be dangerous. If they would attach themselves to the net or throw something onto the court –- they have to be a bit careful going too near to tennis players who have obviously got racquets in their hands.

"I agree with the cause –- just not always how they go about expressing it. Rather than running on the court, maybe they could do it a different way," he said.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Murray will begin his 2023 campaign against fellow Brit Ryan Peniston on Tuesday.

