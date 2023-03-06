Home Sport Tennis

Djokovic extends record stay as world number one

The 35-year-old winner of 22 Grand Slam titles edged ahead of Steffi Graf's all-time record last week despite losing in the Dubai semi-finals to Daniil Medvedev.

Published: 06th March 2023 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2023 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during their singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reclaimed the top spot in the ATP rankings released on Monday after winning his 22nd Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. (File photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Novak Djokovic extended his record of weeks as world number one to 379 in the latest ATP rankings released on Monday, although Carlos Alcaraz remains in hot pursuit.

The 35-year-old winner of 22 Grand Slam titles edged ahead of Steffi Graf's all-time record last week despite losing in the Dubai semi-finals to Daniil Medvedev.

The Russian ended Djokovic's 20-match win streak and perfect start to 2023 before claiming his third title in as many weeks with defeat of compatriot Andrey Rublev in Dubai.

He moved up a place to sixth.

ALSO READ | Sania Mirza: A trailblazer who became the world's best

Second-ranked Alcaraz will take over at the ATP summit if he wins the Indian Wells Masters -- Djokovic was forced to withdraw from the event starting this week on Sunday.

The Serb is unable to enter the United States because he is unvaccinated against Covid-19. A petition to US authorities for special permission to enter was rejected.

ATP top 20

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 7,160 points

2. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 6,780

3. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5,805

4. Casper Ruud (NOR) 5,560

5. Taylor Fritz (USA) 3,795

6. Daniil Medvedev 3,775 (+1)

7. Andrey Rublev 3,660 (-1)

8. Holger Rune (NOR) 3,321 (+2)

9. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 3,315 (-1)

10. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3,245 (-1)

11. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3,110

12. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 2,815

13. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 2,655

14. Alexander Zverev (GER) 2,500

15. Karen Khachanov 2,470

16. Frances Tiafoe (USA) 2,395

17. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2,240

18. Alex de Minaur (AUS) 2,165 (+4)

19. Tommy Paul (USA) 2,000 (+4)

20. Borna Coric (CRO) 1,905

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Novak Djokovic
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | ANI)
BJP ideology ‘cowardice’, says Rahul Gandhi in London; draws Thakur flak
Namrata Chindarkar.
‘Women are burdened, time-stretched, unpaid’: IIM-A professor Namrata Chindarkar
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
New guidelines to clip influencers’ wings
Both the Muslim and Hindu communities came together and attended the wedding ceremony.
Religious harmony: Muslim couple marry in temple run by Hindu group in Himachal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp