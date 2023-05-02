Home Sport Tennis

Medvedev, Rublev upset in Madrid; Sabalenka advances

Karatsev, ranked 121, earned his first victory against a top-10 opponent since 2021.

Published: 02nd May 2023 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

ATP World Number One Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MADRID: Leading men’s seeds Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev were knocked out by fellow Russians in the fourth round of the Madrid Open on Tuesday.

Women’s second seed Aryna Sabalenka reached the last four after trailing Mayar Sherif by a set and a break. Sabalenka rallied to beat the Egyptian 2-6, 6-2, 6-1. The Australian Open champion reached her fifth semifinal in seven tournaments. She won Madrid in 2021.

The 59th-ranked Sherif was the first Egyptian to make it to the quarterfinals in a WTA 1000 event.

No. 2-seeded Medvedev lost to qualifier Aslan Karatsev 7-6 (1), 6-4. Karatsev, ranked 121, earned his first victory against a top-10 opponent since 2021.

No. 5-seeded Rublev lost to his doubles partner Karen Khachanov 7-6 (8), 6-4. Khachanov saved two set points in the tiebreaker in his first win against a top-10 opponent on clay since 2019.

Medvedev entered the match with a tour-leading 33-4 record this year.

Karatsev is a former No. 14 in the world and has won three tour titles, the last in Sydney last year.

“I’m feeling great,” Karatsev said. He will play Taylor Fritz or Zhang Zhizhen in the quarterfinals.

The 12th-ranked Khachanov believed their tiebreaker was crucial after losing to Rublev in Monte Carlo three weeks ago, when Rublev went on to capture his maiden Masters 1000 title.

“It’s always tricky to play against each other because, on one side, we know each other’s games perfectly because we’ve been training together for so many years,” Khachanov said. “At the same time, we know what to expect, but also of course a bit nervous to play against each other. We are good friends.”

Khachanov improved his win-loss record to 19-0 after winning the first set in 2023. His next opponent will be defending champion Carlos Alcaraz or 13th-seeded Alexander Zverev, who met late Tuesday.

Khachanov and Rublev made it to the doubles quarterfinals, where Jamie Murray and Michael Venus await.

“This (singles) match is over,” Khachanov said. “We need to have some time maybe to absorb it. That’s how it was in Monte Carlo. The day before, we played doubles, we lost a very tight match, and then the next day he beat me. After one day, life goes on. He’s doing well this year, I’m doing well, I’m just happy.”

Also through to the quarterfinals was Daniel Altmaier, who defeated Jaume Munar 6-3, 6-0.

Munar was upset with a call that put him down 3-0 in the final set. He challenged it and was irate when the ruling against him stood, saying: “I will destroy this machine. How is it possible? The mark is clear.”

He walked to what appeared to be some tour officials near the court and argued with them about the challenge system, telling them “we are playing for 80,000 euros ($87,600) here.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madrid Open Medvedev
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Battle for Vidhana Soudha: More flavours than saffron in coastal Karnataka curry?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Congress' 75 per cent quota promise to face legal hurdles, say experts
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait with Bajrang Punia (R), Vinesh Phogat (L) & Sangeeta Phogat at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Wrestlers protest: Grapplers refuse Delhi Police security as stir enters day 11
BJP MLA and Vindhya Janta Party chief Narayan Tripathi. (Photo | Facebook)
BJP’s Bundelkhand, Vindhya worry as party MLA poses threat in 64 seats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp