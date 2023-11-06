Djokovic sinks Dimitrov for 'extra sweet' seventh Paris Masters title

By AFP

PARIS: Novak Djokovic defeated Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-3 in Sunday's final to win a record-extending seventh Paris Masters title and close in on securing the year-end number one ranking for an eighth time.

The 36-year-old Djokovic eclipsed his previous record set two years ago as the tournament's oldest champion, capturing his 40th Masters 1000 title and stretching his winning run to 18 matches.

Djokovic collected his sixth title of the season to draw level with Carlos Alcaraz, adding to three Grand Slams and the Masters victory in Cincinnati that set him up for a landmark 24th major crown at the US Open.

"It's incredible. To be able to win it after quite challenging circumstances for me this week," said Djokovic, who had been hit by a stomach virus that left him feeling under the weather in Paris.

"Considering what happened in the last six, seven days... this win has more weight and more value and it's extra sweeter.

"It's one of those weeks where you just have to accept the circumstances and fight to survive another day," he added.

