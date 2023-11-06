Home Sport Tennis

Djokovic sinks Dimitrov for 'extra sweet' seventh Paris Masters title

Djokovic will take a 1,490-point lead over Alcaraz into the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin later this month. He needs just one win to guarantee he finishes 2023 as the world's top-ranked player.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning the men's singles final match of the Paris ATP Masters 1000 tennis tournament against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

PARIS: Novak Djokovic defeated Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-3 in Sunday's final to win a record-extending seventh Paris Masters title and close in on securing the year-end number one ranking for an eighth time.

The 36-year-old Djokovic eclipsed his previous record set two years ago as the tournament's oldest champion, capturing his 40th Masters 1000 title and stretching his winning run to 18 matches.

Djokovic collected his sixth title of the season to draw level with Carlos Alcaraz, adding to three Grand Slams and the Masters victory in Cincinnati that set him up for a landmark 24th major crown at the US Open.

"It's incredible. To be able to win it after quite challenging circumstances for me this week," said Djokovic, who had been hit by a stomach virus that left him feeling under the weather in Paris.

"Considering what happened in the last six, seven days... this win has more weight and more value and it's extra sweeter.

"It's one of those weeks where you just have to accept the circumstances and fight to survive another day," he added.

