Danielle Collins follows Miami title with championship at Charleston Open

CHARLESTON, S.C.: Danielle Collins is loaded with confidence and belief in what she can accomplish in her final season after following her Miami Open title with the Charleston Open championship on Sunday.

Collins powered past 11th-ranked Daria Kasatkina for a 6-2, 6-1 victory Sunday, her career-best 13th straight match win as she became the first since Serena Williams in 2013 to follow a hard-court victory at Miami with one on the green clay of Charleston.

And she's open to even more in what is the 30-year-old's final season on tour.

“I'm just trying to keep this train rolling,” Collins said after winning her fourth WTA title. “Really be myself out there and not think too much about what’s next.”

No one's been more dominant the past two weeks than the “Danimal,” the nickname she coined when she signed up for Instagram out of college.

She showed that again this week, dropping just one set in six matches — it was a second-set loss to 2023 Charleston winner Ons Jabeur — to lift a second straight trophy.

She led 3-0 in the opening set, where she broke Kasatkina’s serve twice as the crowd cheered the American’s every move.

Collins didn’t let up in the second set, taking a 5-0 lead before the Russian held serve.

Collins closed the match with a volley at the net, pumping her fist as her face broke into a smile.

Kasatkina, who is ranked 11th, played with a heavy wrap on her right thigh. She struggled with her serve throughout, regularly putting herself behind.

The way Collins has played, it was an impossible hole from which to dig out.