Naomi Osaka, Iga Swiatek and Emma Raducanu earn wins in the Billie Jean King Cup

Grand Slam title winners Naomi Osaka, Iga Swiatek and Emma Raducanu all won in Billie Jean King Cup qualifying.

Osaka hit 15 aces and put Japan a step away from reaching the BJK Cup Finals with a 6-2 7-6(5) win over Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva on Friday.

It was the four-time Grand Slam champion's first match in the team competition since February 2020.

Osaka, back on tour after becoming a mother last July, saved all three break points she faced and compiled a 31-16 edge in winners.

Her win on an indoor hard court in Tokyo followed Nao Hibino's 6-1, 6-0 victory over Anna Danilina and gave Japan a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five-match qualifying round.

Two other singles matches and one in doubles are scheduled for Saturday.

A total of 16 nations are involved in qualifiers Friday and Saturday, with the winners advancing to the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Seville, Spain, in November.

Those eight teams will join defending champion Canada, 2023 runner-up Italy, host Spain and wild-card selection Czech Republic in the 12-country Finals field.

The first team to move out of the qualifying round was Australia, which eliminated Mexico in Brisbane early Saturday, when Taylah Preston easily won 6-1 6-1 over Marcela Zacarias to make the overall score 3-0.

With 2011 US Open champion Sam Stosur serving as Australia's captain for the first time, Arina Rodionova beat Mexico's Giuliana Olmos 3-6 6-3 6-1, and Daria Saville defeated Zacarias 6-1 6-0 for the hosts on an outdoor hard court Friday.

Australia, the runner-up twice in the last five years, is seeking its first title since 1974.