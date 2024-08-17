Angry Alcaraz out after 'worst match' while Sinner wins in walkover

CINCINNATI: Carlos Alcaraz let loose his frustrations with a violent racquet smash in a 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 defeat on Friday at the ATP and WTA Cincinnati Open that he called the "worst match" of his career.

The reigning Roland Garros and Wimbledon champion could not match the wily skills of 37-year-old French opponent Gael Monfils, two decades in the game and a threat to any young gun.

"It was the worst match that I ever played in my career," Alcaraz said. "I couldn't play.

"I don't know what happened. Honestly, I couldn't, I couldn't control myself. I couldn't be better. It was impossible to win, and that's all."

The Spaniard added: "I came here thinking I'm going to feel good. I'm going to put in a good tennis, because I know how to play on this court."

Alcaraz said he had never before broken a racquet in anger but this match was the exception.

The ATP number three and 2023 Cincinnati runner-up heads to the US Open starting a week from Monday without a hardcourt win and only one second-round summer cement match in his legs.