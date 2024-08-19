Jannik Sinner edges past Alexander Zverev to meet Tiafoe in Cincinnati final

CINCINNATI: Jannik Sinner ended his losing streak against Alexander Zverev with a 7-6 (11/9), 5-7, 7-6 (7/4) win on Sunday to set up a final in the Cincinnati Open against American Francis Tiafoe.

The world number one had lost four of five previous matches against the German, with his only win coming at Roland Garros four years ago.

The tight victory took more than three hours not including a rain interruption.

The match was paused midway through the first-set tiebreaker for nearly 30 minutes while a shower passed over the area -- another episode of the poor weather which has plagued the event in recent days.

Sinner saved two Zverev set points and won the opener on his own third chance, only to fall in the second set as he lost an early break and was broken again in the 12th game as he sent an overhead into the net.

The third set went into a tiebreaker with Sinner taking a 5-2 lead and triumphing on his second match point.