US Open 2024: Novak Djokovic starts his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title with a straight-set win

NEW YORK: Novak Djokovic began his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title and tied Roger Federer with his 89th match win at the U.S. Open by defeating qualifier Radu Albot of Moldova 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 on Monday night.

The second-seeded Djokovic, again wearing a gray sleeve over his surgically repaired right knee, was competing for the first time since claiming an Olympic gold medal three weeks ago at the Paris Games, the last significant achievement that was missing from his resume.

“It’s always challenging to start, particularly when you haven’t played on this surface for five, six months, and coming off an Olympic gold and playing on clay. I haven’t had any official matches before the U.S. Open. So I’m expecting to be probably challenged a little bit more in the opening rounds,” he said. “Hopefully, I can play better each day.”

He said his knee, which was operated on in early June, feels fine.