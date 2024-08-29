Wimbledon champion Krejcikova out of US Open, Shelton and Tiafoe set to meet in 3rd round

NEW YORK: Frances Tiafoe is getting the rematch he wants, a second shot at Ben Shelton at the U.S. Open.

But there won't be a second straight Grand Slam title for Barbora Krejcikova.

The Wimbledon champion was knocked out of the U.S. Open in the second round on Wednesday, defeated by Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-4, 7-5.

The No. 8-seeded Krejcikova won her second Grand Slam singles title this summer, but then she didn't play any matches after the Paris Olympics. She acknowledged last week not knowing where her level of play was.

Turns out, it wasn't good enough.

"I mean, winning Wimbledon is amazing. It's a great, great, great result, I'm very proud about it and how I was able to handle everything there," said Krejcikova, who hadn't played a tournament on hard courts since February.

"I think I was playing quite well, definitely better than in the first match. I think my game was improving, but it just wasn't enough."

No woman has won Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in the same year since Serena Williams in 2012.

Tiafoe had short work on the steamiest day of the tournament thus far, with temperatures in New York surpassing 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius). Three men's matches ended when an opponent stopped playing, the last one sending defending champion Novak Djokovic to the third round when Laslo Djere retired early in the third set with what appeared to be pain near his hip after they played for more than two hours across the first two sets.

"You know, in the end, not the kind of finish that we players or crowd wants to see, but I think it's probably due to that physical battle that we had in the opening two sets," the No. 2-seeded Djokovic said.