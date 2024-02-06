Prajwal sails into Rd 1

CHENNAI: India’s SD Prajwal Dev secured a main draw berth by qualifying for the Chennai Open ATP Challenger at the SDAT Stadium on Monday.

Seeded 10th in the qualifying draw, Dev upset fourth seed Vadym Ursu 6-3, 6-3 to secure one of the qualifying berths in the main draw. He will face Sumit Nagal on Tuesday. Eric Vanshelboim and Bogdan Bobrov were among the others who advanced.

Monday also saw the start of the first-round matches with Stefano Napolitano scoring a 6-1, 6- 2 win over Japan’s Kaichi Uchida. Tuesday will see three Indians in main draw singles action, besides Nagal, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Sasikumar Mukund.

Results: Singles: First Round: Stefano Napolitano (ITA) bt Kaichi Uchida (JPN) 6-1, 6-2; Dominik Palan (CZE) bt Arthur Weber (FRA) 6-1, 6-4; Dan Added (FRA) bt Akira Santillan (AUS) 2-6, 6-4, 4-1 retd; Giovanni Fonio (ITA) bt Maxime Janvier (FRA) 6-4, 3-6, 7-5; Singles Qualifying: Second round: Eric Vanshelboim (UKR) bt Evgeny Karlovskiy 6-2, 6-4; Bogdan Bobrov bt Enzo Wallart (FRA) 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (3); Olaf Pieczkowski (POL) bt Kris Van Wyk (RSA) 6-4, 6-3; SD Prajwal Dev (IND) bt Vadym Ursu (UKR) 6-3, 6-3; Jonas Forejtek (CZE) bt Luca Castelnuovo (SUI) 6-4, 6-3; Alexey Zakharov bt Yurii Dzhavakian (UKR) 6-3, 6-3.