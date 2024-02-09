Tennis

Chennai Open ATP Challenge: Sasikumar enters quarters

Mukund Sasikumar in action at Chennai Open on Thursday, Feb 8, 2024.
Mukund Sasikumar in action at Chennai Open on Thursday, Feb 8, 2024.| D Sampathkumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Wildcard Mukund Sasikumar of India eked out a 7-6, 6-3 win in the men’s singles pre-quarterfinal over Moes Echargui of Tunisia at the Chennai Open ATP Challenge on Thursday.

In doubles, the top-seeded pair of N Sriram Balaji and Andre Begemann of Germany were stunned 3-6, 4-6 by the German duo of Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner.

Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli and Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha beat Parikshit Somani and Manish Sureshkumar 5-7, 6-1, 10-7. The other Indian pair — Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan defeated French duo of Dan Added and Ugo Blanchet 4-6, 6-4, 10-6 to move into the semifinals.

