Nagal storms into Chennai Open semifinals

CHENNAI: Last year at the Chennai Open, Sumit Nagal had to come to the qualifiers to earn a spot in the semifinals. The organisers could have given him a wild-card but they opted not to. So the World No. 506, beginning his journey in one of the outside courts at the SDAT Tennis Stadium, got to work.

This year, it’s markedly different. Seeded two and fresh off a second round appearance at the Australian Open, the India No. 1 wasted little time in advancing to the last four. On Friday, Nagal despatched Dominik Palan 6-3, 6-3 to set a meeting with third seed Dalibor Svrcina on Saturday.

Thanks to the bull-run of his, the current World No. 121 will also achieve a new career high (at least No. 110) irrespective of what happens in that last four clash against the Czech. If Nagal manages to win the event, he will become the first Indian to break into the top-100 since Prajnesh Gunneswaran in 2019. While Nagal doesn’t want to look ahead, he believes he will get there ‘if I keep playing well, don’t see why not’.