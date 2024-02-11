Association of Tennis Professionals push for service in India

CHENNAI: The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), one of several governing bodies for the sport, are providing monetary support to all the four Challenger events in India. It's a first-of-its-kind deal between the governing body and the organisers of the Challenger events in India. The ATP started this initiative in 2024, according to Vijay Amritraj, the president of the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association (TNTA).

"All the Challengers in India at this point will get some (monetary) help," he said on the sidelines of the Chennai Challenger. "That's why they also have the Challenger TV carrying this event. I said 'I'm not doing the production cost for this because it's too expensive'. They are undertaking the production cost for all four Challengers."

While Amritraj, who has worked closely with the ATP in the past, didn't put a ball-park figure, he said 'it wasn't that bad'. "There's a formula depending on the size of the tournament, something to do with the ranking... we are able to make both ends meet. It's an important factor, we are not overwhelmed by it.

"This is the first year they have started doing it for the Challengers. A lot has to do with what they have to do with respect to the content of Challenger TV. There's a monetary aspect to it that they benefit. They would then transfer some of that to us to offset some of our costs. That's the way it works."