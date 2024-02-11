Association of Tennis Professionals push for service in India

CHENNAI: The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), one of several governing bodies for the sport, are providing monetary support to all the four Challenger events in India. It's a first-of-its-kind deal between the governing body and the organisers of the Challenger events in India. The ATP started this initiative in 2024, according to Vijay Amritraj, the president of the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association (TNTA).
"All the Challengers in India at this point will get some (monetary) help," he said on the sidelines of the Chennai Challenger. "That's why they also have the Challenger TV carrying this event. I said 'I'm not doing the production cost for this because it's too expensive'. They are undertaking the production cost for all four Challengers."
While Amritraj, who has worked closely with the ATP in the past, didn't put a ball-park figure, he said 'it wasn't that bad'. "There's a formula depending on the size of the tournament, something to do with the ranking... we are able to make both ends meet. It's an important factor, we are not overwhelmed by it.
"This is the first year they have started doing it for the Challengers. A lot has to do with what they have to do with respect to the content of Challenger TV. There's a monetary aspect to it that they benefit. They would then transfer some of that to us to offset some of our costs. That's the way it works."
While Amritraj termed the Chennai Challenger a success, he implored the ATP to give the city 'a 250-level event'. "India needs an event and it's your (ATP) job to find me one," he said. "That's my argument. If we can't afford it, that's a different argument. But we can do a 250 or even a 500, for sure. All I want to do is lease a 250, give it to me for three years and tell me how I did."
Amritraj was also effusive in his praise of Indian tennis administrators for coming together to put this four-week swing together. "We work closely. Last year, we had only three (Challengers)," he said. "The important thing is to be able to coordinate. The ATP needs to know we can have a four week swing in one country in one time zone which you can hardly do. Even if you play four Challengers in the US, you are going to be in different time zones, different surfaces, weather conditions, indoor or outdoor..."
He was also hopeful of other state associations coming together to expand the swing. "I think more cities also want to do it," he said. "There is tremendous airline connectivity. We are able to actually... coordinate and bring these events. Frankly now, it's up to our players."Less than one hour after he finished the conversation, Sumit Nagal showed the value in having events of this magnitude in the country.