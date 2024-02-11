'More tears than words': Sumit Nagal after Chennai Challenger success

CHENNAI: Last February, Sumit Nagal was a broken man. Multiple injuries had rid him of competitive tennis to such an extent he was outside the top-500. He was so out of sight that he was given a wild-card to enter the qualifiers. After winning two matches to make the main draw, he fought through the field to advance to the semis; a first at that level since reaching the last four at an event in Romania in September 2021.

A year later Nagal is the man of the moment in Indian tennis. In front of an okay crowd at the SDAT Tennis Stadium, the 26-year-old broke into the top-100 (he will be No. 98 on Monday) for the first time. An error from the racquet of Luca Nardi — there had been lots of those for the duration of the final — gave the Indian his fifth Challenger title and second on home soil after Bengaluru (2017). This one was perhaps one of Nagal's most dominating performances. Across Nagal's five matches, he lost 28 games.

As soon as the ball went long, he dropped his racquet before hugging his entourage (Somdev Devvarman was a part of the coaching team this week). "I don't think there were words, more tears than words," he said when asked what spoke after the victory. "Lots of emotions, we have all worked very hard to be here."