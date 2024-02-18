Inside the race to be Bopanna's Paris partner

CHENNAI: There was a time in the recent past when India's men's doubles reserves in tennis was close to breaking point. In the first week of January 2022, Rohan Bopanna was the only player to be ranked inside the top-100 (No. 43). Apart from Bopanna, there were only five players inside the top-200.

For a country that had come to rely on doubles players, this was a sudden downturn. In October 2019, for instance, Divij Sharan was the top-ranked Asian in the circuit. Cut to 2022 and he was No. 119.

Something had to be done to course correct. In March 2022, the Pune Metropolitan District Tennis Association (with substantial help from Bopanna) started the 'Doubles Dream of India'. The aim of the project was to help some of the leading doubles players by providing them coaches and physios. They would travel and stay with the players irrespective of the location.

As part of the programme, Bopanna also held a pre-season training camp in Dubai ahead of the 2023 season. The camp was conducted by South Africa's Jeff Coetzee, a well-known figure in the world of doubles (he had played a big part in Robert Farah and Juan Cabal becoming a gun doubles team on the circuit).

Less than 14 months removed from that off-season camp in Dubai, a course correction is well under-way. Bopanna is World No 1, there are four others in the top-100 and seven others ranked from 100 to 200.

If the early months of 2022 was a famine, now, there's a feast.

What the doubles dream project has given India is multi-pronged. The tangibles are there for all to see; more than 10 players inside the top-200. With Bopanna now inside the top-10, India have assured themselves of a spot in men's doubles as long as Bopanna remains there on June 10, 2024 (the ranking cut-off date for Olympics qualification).Because there are a lot of players ranked inside the top-300, the Australian Open doubles champion is not going to be short on options.

In an ideal world, he will have decided on his partner so that they will get used to each other before the Olympics. But there are no such plans in place; not yet anyway. Speaking to select reporters on a con call after winning the Australian Open with Matt Ebden, he had said: "It is great that we are going to have representation in men's doubles," the 43-year-old had said. "Who am I going to play with is yet to be decided. June is the deadline and I need to pick a partner.