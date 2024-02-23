Italian tennis player Andrea Rita gets 15-month suspension

LONDON: Italian tennis player Andrea Rita has been suspended for 15 months as part of a corruption investigation, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Friday.

The ITIA said 23-year-old Rita admitted to four breaches of anti-corruption rules “including wagering on tennis matches and the failure to report a corrupt approach.”

The breaches took place from 2018-20. Rita was also fined $5,000, of which $4,000 was suspended.

Rita reached a career-high ITF singles ranking of 1,712 last June. The ITIA said he co-operated fully with the investigation and accepted an agreed sanction.