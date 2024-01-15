Australian Open: Medvedev, Gauff power through ahead of Osaka comeback

MELBOURNE: Two-time finalist Daniil Medvedev and US Open champion Coco Gauff swept into the second round of the Australian Open on Monday, but Wimbledon winner Marketa Vondrousova was sent packing.

On a baking-hot day at Melbourne Park, men's seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and 16th seed Ben Shelton also tasted victory, ahead of Naomi Osaka's Grand Slam comeback on Rod Laver Arena in the evening session.

Third seed Medvedev battled tough conditions on Margaret Court Arena against French qualifier Terence Atmane, who smashed his racquet, served underarm and retired in tears after suffering bad cramping that forced him off court while losing 5-7, 6-2, 6-4, 1-0.

"When I started to feel tough physically he started cramping, so it was brutal conditions," said Russia's Medvedev, a finalist in 2021 and 2022.

"I was getting tired but many times in these situations the other guy is getting tired too and it's about who manages it better."

The Russian will face Finland's unseeded Emil Ruusuvuori in the next round.

Tsitsipas, who lost last year's final to Novak Djokovic, was stunned by Belgian lucky loser Zizou Bergs in the first set, but woke up to take complete control and win 5-7, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3.