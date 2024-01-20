Australian Open: Carlos Alcaraz races into last 16 after Shang Juncheng retires

MELBOURNE: Carlos Alcaraz outclassed Shang Juncheng to reach the fourth round at the Australian Open for the first time on Saturday before the Chinese teenager was forced to retire injured.

The Spanish world number two, 20, playing a tour-level match against a player younger than himself for the first time in his career, was leading 6-1, 6-1, 1-0 when his 18-year-old opponent had to pull out.

Alcaraz, who missed last year's tournament at Melbourne Park with an injury, said it was "not the way anybody wants to move on" after the lopsided contest, which lasted just 66 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

"I missed the tournament last year," he said. "I was watching the matches at home from the couch, wishing to play in the second week here.

"This is the first time I have moved to the second week in Australia. It feels special."