Clarity of thought made huge difference to the way I played tennis: Rohan Bopanna

NEW DELHI: Celebrating the 500th match-win milestone of his career, Rohan Bopanna says his consistent success had a lot to do with the clarity of thought and improved health that came with practising Iyengar Yoga.

Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden beat John Millman and Edward Winter in the second round of the Australian Open. This was Bopanna's 501st win of his career.

Bopanna is one of the most successful Indian tennis players. Leander Paes and Sania Mirza have enjoyed more than 700 wins in their respective glorious careers while Mahesh Bhupathi ended his own successful career just three short of the 700-win mark.

"It's a truly special feeling that I got myself to 500 wins. There have been a lot of sacrifices in this journey and a lot of people were with me during this time," Bopanna, who is still going strong at the age of 43, told official broadcast channel while talking to former Indian player Somdev Devvarman.