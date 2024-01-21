Djokovic, Sabalenka in ruthless form to reach Australian Open quarter-finals

MELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic was at his dominant best in a straight-sets demolition job to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals on Sunday, with Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff in equally ruthless touch.

The Serbian superstar recaptured his top form to surge into the last 16 after dropping sets in his opening two matches while ill, and he stepped up another level against Adrian Mannarino.

The French 20th seed, who at 35 is just a year younger than Djokovic, has been enjoying a late career resurgence.

But he was taught a lesson by the world number one, who won the first 13 games in powering through to the last eight of a Grand Slam for the 58th time, equalling Roger Federer's men's record.

"I played great, from the first to the last point," said the defending champion, who is red-hot favourite to collect an 11th Melbourne title and a record 25th Grand Slam crown.

"It's going in a positive direction, health-wise, tennis-wise so I'm really pleased with where I am at the moment."

He will face 12th-seed Taylor Fritz next after the American beat last year's runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (7/3), 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.

"The times I have played him I haven't brought my best level and you need to if you are going to complete with someone like Djokovic," said Fritz of the Serb.