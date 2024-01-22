Awesome Alcaraz storms into Australian Open quarter-final against Zverev

MELBOURNE: Carlos Alcaraz raced into an Australian Open quarter-final against Alexander Zverev on Monday, producing a fearsome display in a straight-sets win over unseeded Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic.

The second seed -- seen as the biggest threat to defending champion Novak Djokovic -- did not face a single break point in a dominant performance, rolling over his opponent 6-4, 6-4, 6-0 in one hour 49 minutes.

The Spaniard, who chose not to play any competitive tennis in the build-up to the first Grand Slam of the year, said he "did everything perfectly".

"I pushed him to the limit in every ball, every point," he said. "He has played a lot of tough matches before this one, so probably physically he wasn't 100 percent.

"I could take my chances in every set and it was a pretty good match for myself.

"I'm feeling better and better every day. Every match I play here on Rod Laver (Arena) I feel more comfortable. Pleasure to play here, amazing court."

Making his first appearance in the last 16 at Melbourne Park, the 20-year-old was quickly into his stride, breaking in the third game.