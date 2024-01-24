Australia's Kyrgios concedes tennis career could be over

MELBOURNE: Australian showman Nick Kyrgios conceded Wednesday his tennis career could be over, but said: "I'm OK with that".

The talented but temperamental 28-year-old had knee surgery a year ago, then aborted plans to return at Wimbledon after tearing a ligament in his wrist.

He withdrew ahead of the Australian Open as he continues to struggle for fitness, but is at the Grand Slam in Melbourne as a commentator.

He conducted the on-court interview after defending champion Novak Djokovic beat Taylor Fritz to reach the semi-finals on Tuesday.

Kyrgios said a career in the media was looking increasingly attractive.