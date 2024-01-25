Australian Open: Rohan Bopanna now one match away from first Major trophy, reaches final with Matthew Ebden

A day after he was assured of becoming the world number one player, Bopanna as usual served well on big points and also manage to pull out the strokes and tricks when they needed the most.

Bopanna has reached the US Open final twice (2013, 2023) but a Major trophy has eluded him in his career.

Now at the fag end of his career at the age of 43, he will have the chance to tick that box on Saturday.