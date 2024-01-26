Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka beats Coco Gauff, will meet Zheng in Australian Open final

Now she's the first to reach consecutive finals at Melbourne Park since Serena Williams in 2015, ’16 and ’17.

“The key was that I was able to stay focused no matter what, no matter what the score was ... keep fighting for it,” Sabalenka said. “I’m super happy to be in another final of a Grand Slam. Hopefully I can do a little bit better than the last time.”

No. 12-seeded Zheng had a 6-4, 6-4 win over No. 93-ranked Dayana Yastremska, ending the Ukrainian player's bid to become just the second qualifier to reach a Grand Slam final in the Open era.

Zheng lost in the U.S. Open quarterfinals to Sabalenka last year in her best previous run at a major but said she's more prepared this time.

Reaching the final a decade after Chinese compatriot Li Na won the Australian title almost completes a dream, she said. One more win will finish it.

“It feels unbelievable. I'm super excited to have such a great performance today and arrive in the final,” said Zheng, who hasn't faced a player ranked in the top 50 in six rounds. “I haven’t faced big seeded (players) ... but, you know, it's a match, so let’s see what's going to happen in the final.”

Sabalenka said she'd been “ready for anything” against Gauff, and was happy to have some support in the crowd after facing the 19-year-old American in New York last September.

Gauff went into the semifinals unbeaten in 2024 after winning the title in Auckland, New Zealand, and was on a 12-match winning streak in majors.

The first set contained six service breaks. Sabalenka led 5-2 and missed a set point as Gauff went on a four-game roll to take a 6-5 lead. Gauff also couldn’t serve out.

In the tiebreaker, Sabalenka raced to 5-1 and chants of “Coco, Coco” echoed around Rod Laver Arena, where the roof was closed because of rain.