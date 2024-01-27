Analysis: Don't write off Novak Djokovic after his Australian Open loss to Jannik Sinner

It might be tempting to see some tidy symbolism and greater significance in Novak Djokovic’s loss to Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open semifinals.

The end of the thirtysomething Djokovic's 33-match winning streak at Melbourne Park. The end of his bid for an 11th championship there and 25th Grand Slam trophy overall. The breakthrough for the twentysomething Sinner, an up-and-coming talent who will now get to play in his first major final, against Daniil Medvedev on Sunday.

Then again, that was the sort of passing-of-the-torch oversimplification some folks found in Djokovic’s loss to another kid, Carlos Alcaraz, in last year’s Wimbledon final. And what happened a couple of months later? Djokovic claimed the U.S. Open title as part of a 19-match unbeaten run.

So don’t be too quick to write off the 36-year-old from Serbia this time, either, as he essentially told the world himself after bowing out 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-3 against Sinner on Friday.