Australian Open: Mature Sabalenka seizing control of her destiny

"You know, I'm just playing point by point, and that's it, and fighting for every point without over-thinking about my dreams, about what I want to do, about how many Slams I want to win and all that stuff.

"I was able to separate myself from that kind of mentality and just start focusing on myself and focusing on things I can improve and I can get better in, and what I actually have to do to win every match I play."

Her breakthrough in Melbourne last season, which she followed up by making the semi-finals in Paris and at Wimbledon before reaching the final of the US Open, is in stark contrast to her performance two years ago.