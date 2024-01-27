Bopanna and Ebden crowned Australian Open men's doubles champions

MELBOURNE: India's Rohan Bopanna celebrated becoming the oldest number one in men's doubles history by winning the Australian Open with his partner Matthew Ebden on Saturday.

The second seeds claimed a 7-6 (7/0), 7-5 victory over unseeded Italian pair Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori on Rod Laver Arena.

It was their maiden title as a team and Bopanna's first in men's doubles after 60 previous Grand Slams -- a record for most attempts before winning.