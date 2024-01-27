Tennis

Bopanna and Ebden crowned Australian Open men's doubles champions

The 43-year-old will become the oldest number one in men's doubles history when the new rankings are released next week.
Rohan Bopanna, left, of India and Matthew Ebden of Australia play Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori of Italy during the men's doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne.(Photo | PTI)
MELBOURNE: India's Rohan Bopanna celebrated becoming the oldest number one in men's doubles history by winning the Australian Open with his partner Matthew Ebden on Saturday.

The second seeds claimed a 7-6 (7/0), 7-5 victory over unseeded Italian pair Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori on Rod Laver Arena.

It was their maiden title as a team and Bopanna's first in men's doubles after 60 previous Grand Slams -- a record for most attempts before winning.

Bopanna's only previous Grand Slam win was at the 2017 French Open in mixed doubles, with Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski.

It was Ebden's second men's doubles title after winning Wimbledon in 2022 with fellow Australian Max Purcell.

