Paolini eyes Wimbledon title against Krejcikova after 'crazy' run

LONDON: Italy's Jasmine Paolini has set her sights on capping a "crazy" run to Saturday's Wimbledon final against Barbora Krejcikova by winning a maiden Grand Slam title.

Paolini survived the longest women's singles semi-final in Wimbledon history to beat Donna Vekic 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10/8) after two hours and 51 minutes of Centre Court drama on Thursday.

The 28-year-old is the first Italian woman to reach the final of the grass-court Grand Slam.

She will face Czech 31st seed Krejcikova, who enjoyed a shock 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over 2022 champion Elena Rybakina in the other semi-final.

It is an astonishing achievement for Paolini, who had not won a Tour-level match on grass until 15 days ago in Eastbourne, and lost in the first round on her previous three visits to Wimbledon.

She had also failed to go beyond the second round of a Grand Slam until this year.

But 2024 has been a breakthrough campaign for Paolini, who reached her maiden Grand Slam final at the French Open before losing to world number one Iga Swiatek.

Even Paolini can't quite believe her remarkable rise.

"You are crazy, I would say, yes," she said. "Yeah, I don't have words. Just, yeah, you are crazy," said Paolini, who started her unexpected rise by making the Australian Open last 16 in January.

"Two Grand Slam finals in a row was crazy to believe, no?"

Paolini, seeded seventh at Wimbledon, could be forgiven for feeling nervous as she chases the first Grand Slam title of her previously underwhelming career.

She conceded anxiety could be an issue on Centre Court this weekend, but she can take heart from the gritty fightback against Vekic, who burst into tears as she let the semi-final slip away after holding a 3-1 lead in the deciding set.