Tennis’ new royalty: Alcaraz beats Djokovic to retain second Wimbledon title

CHENNAI: The Wimbledon final is the one time of the year when royalty is out and about everywhere. In the stands. And on the grass. The 2024 men's final was no exception. Before the match, Kate Middleton. the Princess of Wales, was given a standing ovation by the capacity crowd on centre court. This was only her second public appearance since revealing her battle with cancer. In the two hours that followed, Carlos Alcaraz served a royal feast in a 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (4) beatdown of Novak Djokovic.

While the Serb has lost in straight sets before in a Major final — two times to be exact over the last few years to Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev — this will be remembered for the manner of the win as well as some of the touch tennis Alcaraz displayed.

The 37-year-old, who was aiming to become the first player to win 25 Slams across genders, is the modern master of staying long enough in any match. Even when he's struggling, he has, more often than not, managed to get a foothold before finally blowing down the front door.

On a sun-kissed Sunday, the gulf in class showed. While one man was battling father time (to be fair, it's a miracle he made his way through the field one month after knee surgery), the 21-year-old was the epitome of quiet self belief.

Faster. Higher. Stronger... Better.