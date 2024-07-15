Alcaraz wants seat at adult table after his fourth Grand Slam

LONDON: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic did not manage to collect four Grand Slam titles before turning 22, the way Carlos Alcaraz has.

None of the members of the so-called Big Three was able to triumph at both the French Open and Wimbledon in a single season before turning 22, the way Alcaraz just did, capped by a 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (4) win against Djokovic on Sunday in the final at the All England Club for a second consecutive trophy there.

Alcaraz is aware of where many of his achievements — particularly with regard to his age — place him in the history of the game. Those are not the milestones that interest him, however. He wants to do more, win more. He wants to reach elite status.

“Get closer to the legends,” is the way Alcaraz put it in Spanish on Sunday evening. “That’s my objective.”

The list of what Alcaraz is accomplishing in his still-in-its-early-stages career keeps growing.

His 2022 U.S. Open title made him the first teenager to reach No. 1 in the ATP rankings. His French Open championship last month made him the youngest man with major titles on hard, grass and clay courts. Sunday’s victory made him only the third man to win Wimbledon multiple times before turning 22, joining Boris Becker and Bjorn Borg. It also made him the second man in the Open era, which dates to 1968, to start a career 4-0 in Slam finals, joining Federer.

“Well, obviously I’ve seen, and I’ve heard, all the stats that I am the ‘youngest to win at Roland Garros and Wimbledon the same year’ (or) to win whatever. I honestly try not to think about it too much. Obviously it’s a really great start of my career, but I have to keep going. I have to keep building my path,” Alcaraz said, between tugs at the shoulders of his white T-shirt.