De Minaur is a firm clay court believer after reaching the French Open quarterfinals

PARIS: The terrible weather at the French Open produced a surprisingly positive outcome for Alex de Minaur.

It turned him into a clay court believer.

De Minaur reached the quarterfinals in Paris for the first time on Monday after beating former U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-3.

“Looks like I’ve converted myself into a clay specialist,” de Minaur said, laughing.

Standing in his path to a first major semifinal will be No. 4 Alexander Zverev, who beat No. 13 Holger Rune 4-6, 6-1, 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-2 in a match that started on Monday night and finished at 1:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

De Minaur reached the last eight against his own expectations, during a tournament hit by five consecutive days of rain delays and scheduling chaos at Roland Garros.

“It’s pretty extraordinary, if you ask me. I always thought that for me to play well on the clay I needed hot, lively conditions,” the 25-year-old Australian said. “But, you know, this whole tournament has proven otherwise, right? It’s been a complete shock to the system, to everything I ever believed in.”

He’s bracing himself for some merciless teasing over his self-professed ability — or lack of — on clay.

“Now the toughest thing is dealing with my team. They’ve got bragging rights,” he said, smiling wryly. “They gave me a lot of slack for me complaining all these years of my level on the clay.”

After toppling the fifth-seeded Medvedev, de Minaur turned to his box and yelled something special at them.

“I screamed ‘I love the clay. I love it here. I can’t get enough,’” he revealed, laughing again.