Novak Djokovic wins his record 370th Slam match but isn’t sure he can continue at the French Open

Djokovic is supposed to meet No. 7 seed Casper Ruud on Wednesday. Ruud, who eliminated No. 12 Taylor Fritz 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 Monday, lost to Djokovic in the French Open final last year and to Rafael Nadal in the 2022 title match.

“The effect of the medications will not last for too long, so I’ll see,” Djokovic said. “I guess we’ll do some more screening and tests and checkups tomorrow.”

The questions about his status took attention away from the latest in the long series of Djokovic’s monumental achievements. Beating Cerundolo allowed Djokovic to break a tie with Roger Federer for the most match wins at major tournaments — and also for the most Slam quarterfinals for a man, reaching the 59th of his career.

But just barely. Djokovic trailed by two sets to one, and was down a break at 4-2 in the fourth, putting him two games from defeat.

“I was,” Djokovic said afterward, “maybe three or four points away from losing this match.”

Still, he came through in ways he has so often over his years of dominance and 24 major trophies, a total that includes three at the French Open. He both turned around a contest after trailing — go ahead and ask Federer about holding match points against the guy — and emerging when the tension is greatest. Djokovic is 40-11 in fifth sets over his career; compare that with Cerundolo’s 1-3 mark, and the outcome should surprise no one.

“Really, the toughest guy ever to play tennis,” Cerundolo said. “He always finds a way to come back and play his best tennis at the toughest moments and at the end of every match.”

At 2-1 in the crucible of the fifth set, Djokovic’s feet gave way as he chased a ball to his right, and he rolled on the ground, caking his white shorts, his red shirt and parts of his arms and legs with the rust-colored clay. As he walked to the sideline to grab a bottle of water to clean off, he gave a piece of his mind to anyone who would listen, renewing an earlier complaint about wanting the court to be swept to improve traction.

“Well done, supervisor and everybody,” Djokovic said, his voice drenched in sarcasm. “Not slippery at all.”

At his news conference, he restated his concerns and his disappointment in the decision to not do more about the clay.

“I mean, today I injured myself. Yes, I survived. I won the match. Great. But will I be able to play next one?” he said, tapping his palms on a table for emphasis. “I don’t know. I don’t know the severity of the injury. But could have this injury be prevented? Possibly, if there was just a little bit more of a frequent care of the court during the set.”

In the third round, he made his way past No. 30 Lorenzo Musetti, a 22-year-old from Italy, finishing Sunday after 3 a.m., the latest finish in French Open history.

Against Cerundolo, a 25-year-old from Argentina who was trying to reach his first Grand Slam quarterfinal, Djokovic again used all of his skills, experience and ability to adjust on the fly. He came through, in part, by putting extra speed on his groundstrokes.

From 3-all in the fifth, Djokovic grabbed every remaining game. That included breaking to lead 5-3 with a forehand winner that caught the baseline — so close to being out that chair umpire Aurélie Tourte climbed down to check.

