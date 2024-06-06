French Open 2024: Andreeva stuns Sabalenka, youngest Grand Slam semi-finalist since 1997

PARIS: Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva said it was a "dream" to become the youngest Grand Slam semi-finalist since 1997 with a shock victory over second seed Aryna Sabalenka, who was struggling with an apparent illness, at the French Open on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old fought back from a set down against her ailing opponent to win 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-4 after two hours and 29 minutes and set up a last-four meeting with Italy's Jasmine Paolini.

Andreeva is the youngest woman to make the semis at a major event since Martina Hingis at the US Open 27 years ago and also the youngest at Roland Garros since Hingis in 1997.

"If we look back, I wouldn't expect myself playing semi-finals, because that was just kind of a dream for me in the beginning of the tournament, but now I will be playing semi-finals," said Andreeva, who had lost both her previous meetings with Sabalenka in straight sets.

She will fancy her chances of going all the way to the final when she faces Paolini -- who had never got past the second round at a Grand Slam before this year -- on Thursday.

Andreeva won her only previous meeting with Paolini earlier this year in the Madrid Open last 16.

"I remember that it was tough," she said of that match in April. "She played really good tennis, and I after was able to catch up a little bit. So yeah, I'm sure that it will be a great match."

Sabalenka called for multiple medical time-outs as she complained of not feeling well and Andreeva, playing in her maiden Slam quarter-final, eventually took advantage with a composed display.

Two-time Australian Open champion Sabalenka had powered through the first four rounds but was clearly having difficulties, breathing heavily between points.

Andreeva, currently ranked 38th, had already secured a breakthrough into the world's top 30 with her run to the last eight, but is now poised to rise further.

Tournament favourite Iga Swiatek plays US Open champion Coco Gauff in the other semi-final.

Sabalenka had been targeting a seventh straight Slam semi-final and had won 11 consecutive matches at the majors following her second Melbourne title earlier this year.