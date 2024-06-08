Tennis star Zverev wants to 'move on' after assault case dropped

PARIS: French Open finalist Alexander Zverev said he "never wanted to hear another question" about his trial over domestic abuse allegations after a German court dropped a case against him Friday.

Germany's Zverev defeated Casper Ruud in four sets to reach his second Grand Slam final hours after a settlement was agreed with his ex-girlfriend, who accused him of assaulting her.

"I told you so from the start. I told everybody," said the 27-year-old Zverev.

"I'm happy that it's over. Yeah, nothing else more to say. That's it. Four years. I'm happy about that."

Zverev's former partner, Brenda Patea, "was no longer interested in pursuing the prosecution", said Inga Wahlen, the deputy spokeswoman for the Berlin criminal courts.

The plaintiff and the tennis star had decided "they would like to resolve this smouldering conflict peacefully, also in the interests of their child", she said.

Zverev, who was not required to attend the trial, had said on the eve of the French Open that he "believes in the German system".

"I do believe in the truth, as well. I do know what I did, I do know what I didn't do. That's, at the end of the day, what's going to come out, and I have to trust in that," he told reporters last month in Paris.

"I do believe that I'm not going to lose this procedure. There's absolutely no chance I am. That's why I can play calmly."