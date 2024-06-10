Why do people like Alcaraz? This is what Michael Chang has to say

Enhorabuena @carlosalcaraz por esta inmensa victoria!!!! Grande!!!! Muy contento por tus éxitos !!! 🇪🇸 #Vamos, read Rafael Nadal's message on X lauding his countryman and young compatriot Carlos Alcaraz after the latter's victory over Alexander Zverev in the French Open finals.

The message crudely translated means: "Congratulations @carlosalcaraz for this immense victory!!!! Big!!!! Very happy for your successes!!! 🇪🇸 #Let's go."

That was Rafael Nadal's message lauding his countryman and compatriot Alcaraz.

Alcaraz’s victory at Roland Garros made him the youngest man to win Slam titles on clay, grass and hard courts.

There are lot of comparisons being made between the two Spainards. Nadal, however, is 38, and is grappling with injuries. Alcaraz is 21. He's fighting fit.

But the young prodigy acknowledges Nadal's relentless work ethic and competitive spirit, stating, "I know that's what he wants, that's what he craves, and that he works for it day in, day out to feel competitive, to be able to go out on the court and try to win."

Carlos Alcaraz acknowledged the immense impact Rafael Nadal has had on the sport of tennis during a press conference at the Madrid Open on April 2024.

Way back in 2022, coach and commentator Patrick Mouratoglou lavished praise on Alcaraz, remarking that he agreed with the popular assessment that the Spainard is the heir apparent to Rafael Nadal. While he admitted that watching them both play might give the perception that they are not all that alike, Mouratoglou opined that in terms of sheer quality, Alcaraz is like a modern version of the Mallorcan.