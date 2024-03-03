De Minaur beats Rudd to become the first player to win back-to-back titles in Mexico since 2012

ACAPULCO, MEXICO: Alex De Minaur beat Casper Rudd 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday to become the first player to win back-to back titles in the Mexican Open since 2012.

The third-seeded De Minaur won his eighth ATP title to become the fourth player to repeat as champion in Mexico, the first since David Ferrer in 2010-12.

The 25-year-old Australian won his 10 consecutive match in Acapulco to break a four-match losing streaks in ATP finals, including Rotterdam earlier this year.

“Acapulco is becoming like a second home. I thought that it was impossible to get feel better after what happened last year, but I came back a year later to defend the title and it has been true pleasure,” de Minaur said.