Aradhya breezes into semis in jr tennis meet

CHENNAI: Aradhya Kshitij defeated Mahit Mekla in straight sets (6-1, 6-0) in the boys’ singles quarterfinals of the 9th TVS-ITF International junior U-18 tennis championships.
Results: Singles: Quarterfinals: Boys: Aradhya Kshitij bt Mahit Mekla 6-1, 6-0; Mannan Ashok Agarwal bt Kabir Chothani 6-3, 6-0; Sriniketh Kannan bt Arnav Yadhav 6-1, 6-4; Kevin Titus Suresh bt Jason David 5-0 (retd). Girls: Meghana GD bt Parthsarthi Arun Mundhe 6-4, 6-3; Kashvi Sunil bt Asmi Adkar 6-1, 6-1; Harshini N Nagaraj bt Angel Patil 6-0, 6-0; Avani Chitale bt Saanvi Reddy Erva 6-3, 6-3. Doubles: Semifinals: Boys: Mahit Mekala/Sanchith Sudhir Rau bt Jason David/Aradhya Kshitij w/o; Devesh Sarawanan (Mas)/Prakaash Sarran bt Yash Panchaxari/Kevin Titus Suresh 2-6, 6-2, 10-7. Girls: Savitha Bhuvaneswaran /Deepshika Vinayagamurthy bt Asmi Adkar/Devanshi Gohil 6-2, 6-0; Meghana GD/Shaivi Gaurav Dalal bt Parthsarthi Arun Mundhe/Riddhi Shinde 6-2, 6-2.
MOP College function
MOP Vaishnav College for Women felicitated its meritorious athletes who had excelled at international, national, University and state levels at its 32 Annual Sports Day function on Thursday. Former India cricketer Hemang Badani was the chief guest. Badani lauded the performance of each and every sportsperson. “Success is a journey of striving to excellence. Strive for excellence and to be the best of yourself,” said Badani.
Vasanth shines
Riding on Vasanth’s twin goals in the 53rd and 59th minute, St. Joseph’s College, Trichy beat Loyola Yellows, Chennai 2-0 in the 23rd Rev Fr LD Murphy Memorial football tournament. The event is being organised by Loyola College, Chennai.
Results: Loyola Whites, Chennai 5 (Subash 56’, Ramajeyam 58’, Sunil 62’, Suraj 66’, Sunil 68’) bt Christ College, Chennai 0; St. Joseph’s College, Trichy 2 (Vasanth 53’, 59’) bt Loyola Yellows, Chennai 0.
Chennai Singams win
Chennai Singams opened their Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) T10 campaign with an eight-run victory over Tigers of Kolkata at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium, here on Thursday. Chennai won the toss and put up 121-5 in 10 overs and then restricted Kolkata to 113-8 in a nail-biting finish.
Mumbai lose to Kolkata
Kolkata Thunderbolts finished their campaign in the third season of the Prime Volleyball League with a 15-12, 16-14, 15-11 win over the Mumbai Meteors at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, here on Thursday. Prabagaran was named the Player of the Match.