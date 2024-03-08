Aradhya breezes into semis in jr tennis meet

Vasanth shines

Riding on Vasanth’s twin goals in the 53rd and 59th minute, St. Joseph’s College, Trichy beat Loyola Yellows, Chennai 2-0 in the 23rd Rev Fr LD Murphy Memorial football tournament. The event is being organised by Loyola College, Chennai.

Results: Loyola Whites, Chennai 5 (Subash 56’, Ramajeyam 58’, Sunil 62’, Suraj 66’, Sunil 68’) bt Christ College, Chennai 0; St. Joseph’s College, Trichy 2 (Vasanth 53’, 59’) bt Loyola Yellows, Chennai 0.

Chennai Singams win

Chennai Singams opened their Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) T10 campaign with an eight-run victory over Tigers of Kolkata at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium, here on Thursday. Chennai won the toss and put up 121-5 in 10 overs and then restricted Kolkata to 113-8 in a nail-biting finish.

Mumbai lose to Kolkata

Kolkata Thunderbolts finished their campaign in the third season of the Prime Volleyball League with a 15-12, 16-14, 15-11 win over the Mumbai Meteors at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, here on Thursday. Prabagaran was named the Player of the Match.