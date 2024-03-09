Kevin to meet Kshitij in decider

CHENNAI : Kevin Titus Suresh defeated Sriniketh Kannan 6-2, 6-4 in the boys’ singles semifinals of the 9th TVS-ITF International Junior Under-18 tennis championship. Kevin will take on top-seeded Aradhya Kshitij in the final.

Results: Singles: Semifinals: Boys: Aradhya Kshitij bt Mannan Ashok Agarwal 6-2, 6-1; Kevin Titus Suresh bt Sriniketh Kannan 6-2, 6-4. Girls: Kashvi Sunil bt Meghana GD 6-3, 6-2; Harshini N Nagaraj bt Avani Chitale 6-2, 7-5. Doubles:Finals: Boys: Devesh Sarawanan (MAS)/Prakaash Sarran bt Mahit Mekala/Sanchith Sudhir Rau 6-4, 6-2. Girls: Meghana GD/Shaivi Gaurav Dalal bt Savitha Bhuvaneswaran /Deepshika Vinayagamurthy 6-3, 6-4.

Vital win for Chennai Blitz

Chennai Blitz kept their Super 5s hopes alive with a 16-14, 15-11, 15-13 win over the Bengaluru Torpedoes in the third season of the Prime Volleyball League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, here on Friday. Leandro Jose was named the Player of the Match.

Loyola retain title

Loyola Whites, Chennai lifted the 23nd Rev Fr LD Murphy Memorial football trophy with thrilling win against St Joseph’s College, Trichy in final league match held at Loyola College, here on Friday. Loyola Whites won 2-0. Results: Final league: Loyola Whites, Chennai 2 (Subash 25’, Devdath 72’) bt St Joseph’s college, Trichy 0; Loyola Yellows, Chennai 1 (Arulesh 42’) bt Christ College, Thiruvallur 0. Final standings: 1. Loyola Whites, Chennai ; 2. St Joseph’s College, Trichy; 3. Loyola Yellows, Chennai; 4. Christ College, Thiruvallur.

Karthick slams ton

Riding on G Karthick Shanmugam’s century (110), Aruna Cricket Club beat Sir MCTM Old Boys Sports Association by 74 runs in a third division ‘A’ Zone match of the TNCA league. Brief scores: III Division ‘A’: Aruna CC 282/8 in 50 ovs (G Karthick Shanmugam 110, M Rakshan 52; G Selvakumar 4/51) bt Sir MCTM Old Boys Sports Association 208 in 44.1 ovs (T Pravin 47, B Pranav 30; B Sandeep 5/35). Sumangali Homes 285/6 in 50 ovs (I Syed Imran Ahmed 73 n.o, M Vishalram 62, CK Vishal 50) lost to Prem CC 288/6 in 48.5 ovs (R Rajiv 134 n.o, G Surya Kanth 47, R Shreyas 32).

Kaarthika topper

With six points, Gadde Kaarthika with six points came first in the girls’ Under-13 segment of the 28th Tiruvallur District Selections Chess Championships for Open and U-13 Open and girls chess championships held at Sethu Bhaskara Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Ambattur. M Priyanka (five points) came second.

International Master Shyaamnikhil was the chief guest and distributed the prizes. Results: Open: School/College: 1. MS Nawin, Velammal Inst. of Technology 5.5 (23.75); 2. Sai Sarvesh, Sethu Bhaskara MHSS, 5.5 (21.25); 3. Vengatesh Krishnan, Rudrappasamy School 5.0 (18.5); 4. KR Krishna, Velammal EC, 5.0 (18.0). U-13: Open: 1. Sai Charan Ganesh 5.5 (23.0); 2. BU Prajeesh 5.5 (22.5). Girls: 1. Gadde Kaarthika 6 points; 2. M Priyanka 5 points.