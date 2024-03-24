2024 Miami Open: Aryna Sabalenka ends tragic week with emotional exit, Carlos Alcaraz starts in style

MIAMI: A traumatic week for world number two Aryna Sabalenka came to an end with a third round, three set loss in the Miami Open to Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina on Saturday.

The 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 win for the 36th ranked Kalinina prompted Sabalenka, who had kept her emotions in check through both of her games at Hard Rock Stadium, to smash her racket violently into the court.

On Monday, Belarusian Sabalenka's former boyfriend, ex-NHL player Konstantin Koltsov, died in Miami after what police called an "apparent suicide".

The pair had been in a relationship until recently and Sabalenka only announced they were no longer together following the death.

On Friday, she looked in control as she defeated her close friend Paula Badosa of Spain in straight sets.

But given the late slot on the main stadium court, Sabalenka looked to be feeling the strain more as she struggled for any kind of consistency.

After losing the opening set, she utterly dominated Kalinina in the second, with her serve and powerful backhand too much for the Ukrainian.

But once Kalinina broke in the third, Sabalenka's focus and composure deserted her and her opponent took full advantage.

"It's really tough with nerves. But I managed in the tough moments to deal with it," said Kalinina. "So I'm a little bit proud of myself today."