Tennis: Defending champ Medvedev, No. 1 seed Alcaraz advance to Miami Open quarterfinals

MIAMI GARDENS: Defending Miami Open champion Daniil Medvedev won his 350th career match to move into the quarterfinals for a fourth straight year, beating Dominik Koepfer 7-6 (5), 6-0 on Tuesday.

Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz also advanced with ease in a 6-3, 6-3 win over No. 23 seed Lorenzo Musetti.

Alcaraz, who beat Musetti in less than 90 minutes and looked comfortable as ever on the court, said he's “probably” playing his best tennis since last summer. That ankle injury from last month is no longer a concern, he said.

“I don't know if this is the best game that I'm playing, but without a doubt it's the best feeling,” the Wimbledon champion said. “I'm feeling great on the court. I'm moving great. ... I'm not thinking about the ankle anymore on the court.”

Alcaraz will face No. 11 seed Grigor Dimitrov on Thursday in the quarterfinals. Dimitrov beat No. 8 seed Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3) after a tiebreaker in which Hurkacz was penalized for touching the net with his foot.

Tied at 2-2 in the tiebreaker, the match referee said Hurkacz’s foot touched the net as he charged forward on a return. It cost him a point. Hurkacz slammed his racquet in protest.

In a match that lasted well into Wednesday morning, 2018 finalist and No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev reached his fourth Miami Open quarterfinal with a 6-1, 6-4 win over 15th-seeded Karen Khachanov 6-1, 6-4.

No. 3 seed Medvedev, after a tight opening set, pulled away to win his ninth straight match in south Florida and continue his run at back-to-back titles.

Medvedev trailed 4-0 in the tiebreaker before rallying to take the set. He said he used that momentum to get out to a fast start and finish his milestone victory.