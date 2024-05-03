Champion Aryna Sabalenka sets up Swiatek rematch in Madrid Open final

MADRID, SPAIN: Defending Madrid Open champion Aryna Sabalenka produced a brilliant comeback from a set and a break down to beat Elena Rybakina and reach the final on Thursday.

The Belarusian second seed triumphed 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7/5) and will face world number one Iga Swiatek on Saturday in a rematch of last year's final.

The clinical Swiatek earlier eased past American Madison Keys with a comfortable 6-1, 6-3 victory.

In the men's draw third seed Daniil Medvedev retired injured from his quarter-final clash with Jiri Lehecka.

Kazakh Rybakina dominated a below-par Sabalenka in the first set with two breaks, but faced far stiffer resistance in the second after going a break up in the third game.

Two-time Australian Open champion Sabalenka put heavy pressure on the fourth seed's serve and eventually cracked it to pull level at 4-4.

Rybakina hit back instantly but seemed rattled when serving for the match and world number two Sabalenka broke again for 5-5 and then claimed the next two games to force a deciding third set.

The players exchanged holds with just one break point reached -- Sabalenka staying firm for a 6-5 advantage -- before the tie-break.

Sabalenka, 25, sealed her victory with a typically powerful serve that Rybakina could not control.

The big-hitter had lost three of her last four clashes against the 24-year-old but emerged triumphant as they met on clay for the first time.

"I don't know how, but somehow I was able to stay alive in the second set," said Sabalenka, aiming for a third Madrid Open title in her third final.

"It was a tough match, she's a great player, it was incredible tennis tonight."