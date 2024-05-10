Two more tennis players banned over links to Belgian match-fixing syndicate

LONDON: Two more low-ranking tennis players linked to a match-fixing syndicate in Belgium have been banned from the sport, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Friday.

Alejandro Crespo, a 34-year-old Bolivian, was banned for life and fined $250,000 for his “continuous pattern of corruption.”

Jorge Panta Herreros, a 28-year-old Peruvian, was suspended for three years and fined $10,000 after he was involved in fixing the result of two matches.

Crespo reached a ranking of 741 in 2016, while Panta Herreros reached No. 447 in 2022.

The two joined at least 15 other players who have been suspended for having links with the match-fixing syndicate run by Grigor Sargsyan, who was given a five-year custodial sentence last year.