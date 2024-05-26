Two-time runner-up Ruud dreams of French Open title

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND: Casper Ruud said he would love to think 2024 is finally his year at the French Open, but added that Novak Djokovic remained his favourite to win the tournament, which starts on Sunday.

Twice a runner-up in Paris, Ruud heads to Roland-Garros on a high after winning the Geneva Open title for a third time -- but said Djokovic, the world number one and defending champion, remained top of the pecking order, despite a shaky season so far.

Norwegian Ruud, the world number seven, beat 44th-ranked Czech Tomas Machac 7-5, 6-3 in Saturday's final to add to the Geneva trophies he won in 2021 and 2022.

Machac knocked out Djokovic in the Geneva semi-finals, with the 37-year-old Serb struggling to find his usual impeccable rhythm.

Ruud, 25, has lost in the last two French Open finals -- including last year to Djokovic.

Asked if he thought this year could be the moment to go one better, Ruud said: "I would love to, and I would love to think that way, but I'm not really expecting that this year is the year I'm going to win it.

"It's so open these days and of course to me, even though Novak has had maybe a tougher year than usual, I would still consider him the favourite. He's arriving there with 24 Grand Slams in the bag."