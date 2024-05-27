Stan Wawrinka, who is 39, beats Andy Murray, who is 37, at the French Open. Alcaraz and Osaka win

PARIS: After Stan Wawrinka ended Andy Murray’s stay at the French Open yet again — and this time, it was perhaps Murray’s last singles appearance at Roland Garros — the two long-time opponents, both in their late 30s, met at the net for a handshake, an embrace and a lengthy chat.

Wawrinka, whose trademark one-handed backhand helped him put together a 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 victory in the first-round contest Sunday night, then joined fans in applauding for Murray as he headed toward the locker room.

“It was emotional, for sure. We’re getting closer to the end,” said Wawrinka, who has won 10 of their 23 meetings since the first in 2005. “We have a lot of respect for each other.”

Wawrinka, at 39, is just the third man of at least that age to win a match at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament since 1980. Murray just turned 37, and this contest had the second-oldest combined age for two men in Paris since 2000.

“Obviously disappointed. ... He gave me very few opportunities,” said Murray, who was broken early in each set while going 0 for 2 on his break chances. “Physically, tennis is not easy for me nowadays.”

By the end, his movement was not what it usually is, even after having hip replacement surgery several years ago. Murray recently returned after tearing ankle ligaments at the Miami Open in March and is 1-3 since coming back.

“My body isn’t what it was 10 years ago. I’m fully aware of that,” he said.

Theirs was by far the most eagerly anticipated match of Day 1 at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament, featuring a pair of guys who each own a trio of major trophies.

It was not quite on the level of the Day 2 showcase — Rafael Nadal vs. Alexander Zverev — but it earned the high-profile spot in the night session at Court Philippe Chatrier and drew a crowd that loudly cheered when they stepped out under the lights.

Before play began Sunday, tournament director Amélie Mauresmo said she was putting off a planned farewell ceremony for Nadal, who most everyone figured would be competing at the French Open for the final time but said this weekend he didn’t want to close the door on a return.