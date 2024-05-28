Analysis: All we know about Rafael Nadal’s future is that we really know nothing at all

PARIS: Let’s get this part out of the way: Rafael Nadal did not announce his retirement after exiting the French Open in the first round.

Nothing else, though, is entirely clear about what comes next for the owner of 22 Grand Slam titles. He turns 38 in a week and has been dealing with injuries for quite some time.

“I don’t know,” Nadal acknowledged, “what’s going to happen in the next few months.”

He probably won’t be back at the tournament where he’s collected a record 14 trophies, but write that in pencil, because he would not completely rule out the possibility in the days leading up to, or the moments immediately following, the 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 loss to Alexander Zverev at Roland Garros on Monday that gave the Spaniard the first losing streak of his career on clay courts.

He probably won’t enter Wimbledon, because it just doesn’t seem like a good idea to switch to grass right now, although he would not completely rule that out, either.

As for the Paris Olympics, which will hold the tennis competition at Roland Garros starting in two months? He probably will be there, but — hey, here’s a twist — he wouldn’t completely commit to that.

So in sum, all we really know about what the future holds for Nadal is that we don’t really know a thing about what the future holds for him. Which, of course, is OK, because he is allowed to do whatever he wants, whenever he wants, however he wants.

“Obviously,” Zverev observed, “there are uncertainties.”

Obviously.

“That’s why I am not saying I am retiring today,” said Nadal, whose 1 1/2-year-old child, Rafael Jr., sat on his mother’s lap at Court Philippe Chatrier on Monday. “In terms of what’s driving me ... I’m a simple guy. I enjoy what I do. I am passionate about sport, I am passionate about competition. I like to practice, I like to play tennis. I’m in a different moment of my personal life, too, traveling with my son, wife. I am enjoying these moments that will not come back.”

So, basically, why force himself to stop? Why not try to see how much more his body can take?