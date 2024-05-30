Nadal conqueror Zverev into French Open last 32

PARIS: Alexander Zverev, who effectively ended Rafael Nadal's French Open career in the first round, defeated Belgium's David Goffin in straight sets on Thursday to reach the last 32.

Fourth seed Zverev came through 7-6 (7/4), 6-2, 6-2 and will take on either Italy's Luciano Darderi or Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands for a place in the fourth round.

Zverev arrived in Paris on the back of winning the Rome Open title and is the only player to reach the semi-finals at the last three French Open tournaments.